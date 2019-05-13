Singer-songwriter Dan Hubbard plays River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with special guest Steve Baumann. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, the music starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets, $12, are available at eventbrite.com.

