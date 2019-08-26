From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2, the Labor Day Weekend festival will be held at Pioneer Village, north of Scott County Park, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Old-time fun will include black-smithing, weaving and basket making, rope making, Native American dance and song, kids’ activities, Wild West shows, soda fountain with ice cream cones and sodas for sale, food tent by Lunch Wagon with bison burgers, and live music in the gazebo. $2 for adults, $1 for children, free for children ages 5 and younger.

