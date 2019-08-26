From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2, the Labor Day Weekend festival will be held at Pioneer Village, north of Scott County Park, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Old-time fun will include black-smithing, weaving and basket making, rope making, Native American dance and song, kids’ activities, Wild West shows, soda fountain with ice cream cones and sodas for sale, food tent by Lunch Wagon with bison burgers, and live music in the gazebo. $2 for adults, $1 for children, free for children ages 5 and younger.
11 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Pioneer Village, Long Grove. $2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.