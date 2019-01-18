Folk singer/songwriter Dan Tedesco, who is based in Des Moines, is presenting a musical double feature, during which he'll perform two albums in their entirety, this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. First up, Tedesco will play songs from Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers," and then Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ At A Green Light." Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Thursday night show. Tickets, $10, are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
