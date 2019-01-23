Folk singer/songwriter Dan Tedesco, who is based in Des Moines, is on the road performing a musical double feature, in which he plays two albums — Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers," and Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ At A Green Light" — in their entirety. He's slated to play the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $10, are available at raccoonmotel.com. 

