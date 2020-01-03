Danielle Moore, Assumption

Statistically, Moore does not stack up with most of the other individuals on this list. When it comes to winning, nobody did it more.

Moore was the starting point guard for three consecutive state championship teams for the Knights from 2011-13, squads that were a collective 75-6.

Also a standout on the pitch, Moore was captain of the Class 3A all-tournament team, captain of the All-Metro squad and a first team all-state choice by the Iowa Newspaper Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association her senior season.

She concluded her career with 944 points, 216 assists and 161 steals.

Moore went on to play soccer at Iowa State University. She was a two-time All-Academic Big 12 selection.

