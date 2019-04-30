Danielle Taets

The Illinois State track and field recruit is the defending Class 1A state champion in the 100 hurdles (14.72 seconds) and triple jump (38 feet). She placed third in the 300 hurdles (46.03). Second on Orion's all-time scoring list for basketball following a second team all-state campaign. Taets averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game while earning Three Rivers Conference and Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois recognition.

