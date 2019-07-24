Age: 32
Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Career: Originally from Boone, Iowa, competed at Truman State … top-20 in 2017 in both Boston Marathon and Chicago Marathon … winner of Lincoln Marathon and Des Moines Capital Pursuit 10-miler in 2015.
This year: Second in Walt Disney 10k.
At Bix: First appearance
