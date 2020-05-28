Dare to Be Different Inc. receives 2020 Best of Bettendorf Award

Dare to Be Different Inc. has been selected for the 2020 Best of Bettendorf Award in the Business Services category by the Bettendorf Award Program.
Dare to be Different is a non-profit organization that serves to strengthen marriages and families through marriage mentoring.
Founders Matt and Pam Loehr started the organization in 2007. Together they serve the local community and have led the organization on an international level. Their passion to protect, build and strengthen marriages through marriage mentoring make them powerful advocates for healthy marriages.
Matt left his career in engineering and Pam left her career in nursing to create the program and begin teaching other couples their method to see marriages healed and restored.
“We have trained hundreds of marriage mentors in the Quad-Cities how to reach out and help other couples in need,” Matt Loehr said in a 2016 interview. “We train people how to become experts on mediation. We are not training mentors how to fix marriages but to be good mentors at mediation.”
Pam Loehr said lack of communication is a huge issue for couples.
“Before marriage, we felt one over-powering emotion … love. But after marriage, the emotions of hurt, anger, disappointment and fear, if left unattended, tend to dominate,” Pam Loehr said in a 2016 interview. “These emotions break down communication, or if we do communicate, it is likely to be critical. The key is learning how to share these emotions without condemnation.”
Dare to Be Different Inc. is a faith-based organization, but the couple deals with people of all faiths and even people of no faith.
Each year, the Bettendorf Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success and positive contributions in their local community and business category. These are local companies and entrepreneurs that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Quad-City area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Bettendorf Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Bettendorf Award Program and data provided by third parties.
The Bettendorf Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community and the surrounding areas. They work exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!