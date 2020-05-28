Dare to Be Different Inc. receives 2020 Best of Bettendorf Award

Dare to Be Different Inc. has been selected for the 2020 Best of Bettendorf Award in the Business Services category by the Bettendorf Award Program.

Dare to be Different is a non-profit organization that serves to strengthen marriages and families through marriage mentoring.

Founders Matt and Pam Loehr started the organization in 2007. Together they serve the local community and have led the organization on an international level. Their passion to protect, build and strengthen marriages through marriage mentoring make them powerful advocates for healthy marriages.

Matt left his career in engineering and Pam left her career in nursing to create the program and begin teaching other couples their method to see marriages healed and restored.

“We have trained hundreds of marriage mentors in the Quad-Cities how to reach out and help other couples in need,” Matt Loehr said in a 2016 interview. “We train people how to become experts on mediation. We are not training mentors how to fix marriages but to be good mentors at mediation.”

Pam Loehr said lack of communication is a huge issue for couples.