Darien Porter

Porter

Iowa State football recruit has garnered all-state honors in two sports. A two-way starter in football, Porter was a Class 4A first team all-stater after catching 27 passes for 440 yards and seven scores. He also had three picks on defense. On the track, Porter was a conference champion in four events, state runner-up in the 400 meters (47.99 seconds), third in the 200 (21.93) and anchored two top-three relays. He won the 400 at the Drake Relays last week.

