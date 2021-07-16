May 25, 2019
Police Department: East Moline
Location: 7th Street and 40th Avenue, East Moline
Darold Strunk, 25 at the time, was shot by Officers Logan Wolfe and Ryan Clark after shooting at the officers during a traffic stop.
Strunk was a passenger in the car the officers attempted to pull over. The car failed to stop, but officers blocked it off after a short chase. Strunk got out of the car and fired at the officers, who returned fire.
The officers' actions were ruled justified by then-acting Rock Island County State's Attorney Patricia Castro in June 2019. In May of this year Strunk pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to fifteen years in prison.