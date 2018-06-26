The Chicago Cubs made a half dozen roster moves Tuesday, including placing their All-Star third baseman on the disabled list.
And they may be about to make one more significant move, possibly activating their biggest off-season free agent acquisition from the DL.
Right-hander Yu Darvish allowed just one run in five impressive innings in a rehab start with South Bend in the Midwest League on Monday night although he said he felt soreness in his troubled triceps tendon after the game.
While they wait to see what they’re going to do with Darvish, the Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant and pitcher Justin Hancock on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. They also sent pitcher Duane Underwood back to Triple-A Iowa and promoted pitchers Luke Farrell and Dylan Maples and infielder David Bote from Iowa.
Bryant has missed the past three games with inflammation in his left shoulder and the decision to out him on the DL for the first time in his career was made prior to the Cubs’ game at Los Angeles later Tuesday night.
The move is retroactive to June 23, making Bryant eligible to return in a week.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the injury is not considered serious and he expects Bryant to be activated next Tuesday. Maddon says the team wants to "make sure that he is well" and "cool down and just have him be well afterward."
Darvish, who hasn't pitched in the majors since May 20 because of right triceps tendinitis, shrugged off the soreness he felt following Monday’s outing.
"In the triceps there's likeliness to get more fatigue there, especially if there's a long gap between innings," the Japanese ace said through a translator while wearing ice packs on his right shoulder and right elbow. "That's when I feel fatigue there. Not necessarily pain, but I can't for sure say there is nothing going on in the tricep zone."
Darvish, who pitched a simulated game last week in Chicago, was set to rejoin the Cubs in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He said his performance was "not perfect."
"I will be flying into LA and we'll be discussing more about the future schedule," Darvish said. "It's not up to me to decide. The coaches and manager will have to watch the (rehab) game and decide. It's not anything bad. Anyone comes off DL goes through this.
"It's day by day," he said. "It differs. I had some anxiety coming into this game as I did in the sim game. The goal today was to pitch through four innings and not have to cut it short early because of pain."
Darvish allowed one run and three hits — a solo homer by Joey Morgan and two doubles — against West Michigan in the Midwest League game. He struck out five, walked none and threw 57 pitches, 41 for strikes.
"He could be back by the end of the week," Maddon said before Darvish had completed his outing. "He is pitching right now. He is doing really well. He is throwing a lot of strikes. His fastball has been good and his breaking ball has been good so he is getting really close."
The 6-foot-5 Darvish, who signed a $126 million, six-year contract as a free agent in the offseason, has struggled to a 1-3 record with a 4.95 ERA in eight games. He's twice been on the disabled list, the first time for the flu.
Darvish threw an assortment of pitches, with his fastball reaching 94 mph. He ended the fourth with a 62 mph slow curve to strike out a completely fooled Reynaldo Rivera and received high-fives from his teammates when he reached the dugout.
According to sources on Twitter, he also paid for a steak and lobster dinner for both his South Bend teammates and the visiting Whitecaps.
