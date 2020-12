Joelle Tamara Petersen, an employee of University Of Iowa, held the position of Adm & Enroll Svcs Spec/Crd in 2020. According to employee records, Petersen earned an annual salary of $51,243.54. This employee's salary is 21.88% less than the average salary paid by this university. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $6,047.70 in travel compensation.