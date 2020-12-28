 Skip to main content
Sokhieng Au earns $64,045 at University Of Iowa in 2020
Sokhieng Au earns $64,045 at University Of Iowa in 2020

Sokhieng Au, an employee of University Of Iowa, held the position of Lecturer in 2020. According to employee records, Au earned an annual salary of $64,044.96. This employee's salary is 2.37% less than the average salary paid by this university.

Fiscal Year is July 1 - June 30 of the following year..
Data provided by the Iowa Legislature.

