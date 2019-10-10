Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Central downed Davenport West 38-30. Washington lost to sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42-14.
Last meeting: Central 27, Washington 17 (2018)
Overview: With a win, the Blue Devils would go into the final two weeks of the regular season tied for the district lead with the winner of Friday's Bettendorf-Cedar Rapids Kennedy game. Central has scored 59 points in the past two games after totaling only 49 in its first four. The Blue Devils rushed for 320 yards last week, with Emarion Ellis and Sam Strang both eclipsing 100. Washington hasn't surpassed 14 points in a game this season. The Warriors' closest loss was a 24-7 setback to Cedar Rapids Jefferson. QB Henry Clymer has thrown for 971 yards and six scores. Washington's first six opponents are a collective 23-13.
