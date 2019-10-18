Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: West edged Burlington 38-35. Bettendorf fell to Kennedy 28-18.

Last meeting: Bettendorf 48, West 3 (2018)

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Internet: https://network1sports.com/station/qcsportsnetbett

Overview: Thanks to a field goal from Andres Gonzalez in the final second, West edged Burlington last week to snap a four-game losing streak. West lost two quarterbacks — Payton Thompson and Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston — to injury in the game. The Falcons have not beaten Bettendorf since 1995. Bettendorf, 12th in this week's RPI, needs to win its final two games to reach the playoffs for a 22nd straight year. The 18 points last week were a season low. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A with 1,271 yards rushing.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments