Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: West edged Burlington 38-35. Bettendorf fell to Kennedy 28-18.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 48, West 3 (2018)
Overview: Thanks to a field goal from Andres Gonzalez in the final second, West edged Burlington last week to snap a four-game losing streak. West lost two quarterbacks — Payton Thompson and Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston — to injury in the game. The Falcons have not beaten Bettendorf since 1995. Bettendorf, 12th in this week's RPI, needs to win its final two games to reach the playoffs for a 22nd straight year. The 18 points last week were a season low. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A with 1,271 yards rushing.
