Dave Ellis will perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Ellis, a singer, acoustic guitarist and keyboardist, has been playing music around the Quad-Cities for more than 30 years, most notably as half of the popular duo The Fry Daddies. There’s a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-or-older show.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

