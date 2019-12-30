Dave Heller

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The long-time owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits dealt with multiple major challenges during the year.

First, a series of floods that caused his team to miss dozens of home dates early in the season. It was not able to play a home game until April 26, then after playing two games at Modern Woodmen Park, it was displaced by floodwater for another month, playing games at five different alternate sites. The Bandits still managed to win the first-half championship of the Midwest League’s Western Division and finish with a 79-57.

After the season, reports surfaced that the Bandits might be on a list of 42 minor-league franchises that could be contracted as part of a proposal by Major League Baseball to overhaul player development operations. Politicians at both the state and national level have voiced objections to the contraction plan and Heller has vowed that minor league baseball will stay in the Quad-Cities.

