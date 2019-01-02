Want to hear some of the top hits from the Dave Matthews Band? Check out a concert by Two Step: A Dave and Tim Tribute, this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Hear tunes such as "Crash into Me," "Ants Marching" and "Where Are You Going," during the show, featuring the opening act Dirty Water Boys, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $12 on the day of the show.

