Want to hear some of the top hits from the Dave Matthews Band? Check out a concert by Two Step: A Dave and Tim Tribute, this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Hear tunes such as "Crash into Me," "Ants Marching" and "Where Are You Going," during the show, featuring the opening act Dirty Water Boys, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $12 on the day of the show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.