Two Step: A Dave and Tim Tribute, a duo that pays tribute to the songs and skills of Dave Matthews Band and its guitarist, Tim Reynolds, will play a show this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Hear your favorite Dave Matthews Band tunes, such as "Crash into Me," "Ants Marching" and "Where Are You Going," during the show, featuring the opening act Dirty Water Boys, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $12 on the day of the show.

8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10-$12

