Davenport Assumption presents "Shrek: The Muscial" on March 5-7, 2021

The Assumption Knight Players will present "Shrek: The Musical" on March 5-7 at Davenport Assumption High School's Sunderbruch Auditorium, 1020 W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

Shrek brings the beloved characters from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. A limited number of in-person tickets will be available to purchase in advance only. Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required. Patrons also can watch from the comfort of home with a livestream.

Ticket costs are $12 per device livestream, $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens, free for AHS activity pass holders/Catholic grade-school students (ticket required).

For all tickets or to purchase the livestream, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/78.

Joseph Byrne is in the featured role of Shrek, Madeline Murphy plays Princess Fiona, Caroline Sieren is Donkey and Jason Armstrong is Lord Farquaad.

The cast also includes Paige Lansing as Dragon, Bailey Petersen as Gingy and MacKenzie Whitlock as Pinocchio. Tatyana DelPreore is Young Fiona, Annette Baker is Teen Fiona, Wes Ossowski is Little Shrek, Anna Bourke is Mama Ogre, Lucas Steining is Papa Ogre, John Warhank is King Harold and Bailey Lehnert is Queen Lillian. Steining also has roles as Bishop, Knight and Guard.

Ralph Armstrong is Captain of the Guards.

Fairy Tale characters are Baker, Bourke and Lehnert as the Three Blind Mice; Ella DiIulio, Lindsay Gerlach and Emily Wichelmann as the Three Little Pigs; Warhank as the Big Bad Wolf; Karis Wilson as Humpty Dumpty; Maegan Dolan as Wicked Witch; Cecilia Booth as Fairy Godmother; Ossowski as Peter Pan; Grace Hagerman as Sugar Plum Fairy; Delaney Scordato as White Rabbit; Adie Craig as Ugly Duckling; Maggie Burchett as Mama Bear; Michael Murphy as Papa Bear; Danielle Ryan as Baby Bear; Molly Breidinger as Mad Hatter; and Addison Schlue as Elf.