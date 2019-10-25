Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: Central faltered in a 43-14 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Bettendorf dominated Davenport West 61-0.

Last meeting: Bettendorf 28, Central 7 (2018)

Overview: Bettendorf secures an at-large berth into the Class 4A playoffs with a win. It would be the school's 22nd straight trip to the postseason. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A in rushing with 1,353 yards and 23 TDs. He's 147 yards from becoming the eighth different Bettendorf player to rush for 1,500 yards in a season. Central was missing four offensive linemen in last week's game against Kennedy. Emarion Ellis threw for a career-high 180 yards in the contest. 

