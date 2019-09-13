Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Central stumbled at home to North Scott 35-14. North fell at Dubuque Senior, 28-15.
Last meeting: Central 42, North 15 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: This is the home opener for North after splitting two games in Dubuque. Since North knocked off Central 28-19 in 2015, the Blue Devils have won the last three meetings by a 131-15 margin. North senior linebacker Hunter Kelley has 18.5 tackles (five for loss) in the first two weeks. After not carrying the ball in the opener, junior Brian Mitchell had 134 yards rushing for Central last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.