Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Central stumbled at home to North Scott 35-14. North fell at Dubuque Senior, 28-15. 

Last meeting: Central 42, North 15 (2018)

Overview: This is the home opener for North after splitting two games in Dubuque. Since North knocked off Central 28-19 in 2015, the Blue Devils have won the last three meetings by a 131-15 margin. North senior linebacker Hunter Kelley has 18.5 tackles (five for loss) in the first two weeks. After not carrying the ball in the opener, junior Brian Mitchell had 134 yards rushing for Central last week.

