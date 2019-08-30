Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last year: Central 4-5, Muscatine 5-4
Last meeting: Muscatine 23, Central 6 (2018)
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM
Overview: Muscatine has won four of the last five meetings in the series. Tim Nimely rushed for 151 yards and Eli Gaye had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Both players are back for their junior seasons. Central has a new QB in Michael Moran. Israel Taylor is the Blue Devils' top target, catching 44 passes for 504 yards last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.