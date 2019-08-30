Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last year: Central 4-5, Muscatine 5-4

Last meeting: Muscatine 23, Central 6 (2018)

Twitter: @EvanRRiggs

Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM

Overview: Muscatine has won four of the last five meetings in the series. Tim Nimely rushed for 151 yards and Eli Gaye had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Both players are back for their junior seasons. Central has a new QB in Michael Moran. Israel Taylor is the Blue Devils' top target, catching 44 passes for 504 yards last season. 

