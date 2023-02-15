Addisen Ford was in kindergarten in 2011. She wouldn’t begin playing basketball for two more years.

Her coach, Amara Burrage, was a senior at Madison Academy, earning all-state tournament team honors as she helped win the Class 3A Alabama state championship.

Look at them now.

Ford and Burrage helped Davenport Central to its first postseason victory in 12 years on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils never trailed as they rolled to a 64-35 win over Davenport West in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal at George Marshall Gymnasium.

“That’s crazy,” Ford said. “I was six.”

Ford and teammate Giselle Aceviz combined to score 50 points for the Blue Devils (7-15).

Ford scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Aceviz drilled five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points as well.

"We’ve been playing together since we were little,” Ford said. “I’ve known her since we were like eight or nine, and we’ve always had that connection.”

Ford banked in a runner to open the scoring, and she hit her first four shots to help the Blue Devils to a 13-0 lead.

Central’s full-court press forced 20 Falcon turnovers in the first half, and the Blue Devils also hauled in 10 offensive rebounds in the first two quarters. This helped the hosts take 23 more shot attempts than West in the game’s first 16 minutes.

“We had way too many turnovers in the first half,” West head coach Brandon Krusey said. “We couldn’t hit a free throw, either. Those things pile up on each other, and you can’t do that against any team. It definitely wasn’t our best ballgame by any means.”

The Blue Devils totaled 20 steals in the contest. Asia Pegues-Jarrett had six thefts, and Anayshia Mitchell had five.

“We’ve been working on our press a lot, and it clearly worked tonight,” Ford said. “We forced a lot of turnovers, and that was to our advantage. We scored off of a lot of those turnovers.”

Sydney Westerhof scored eight points to lead the Falcons, and Elizabeth Paustian had seven. West (2-19) will lose just one senior, Madeline White, to graduation in the spring.

“We hope we can build off of this season,” Krusey said. “We have to have a good off-season and get better. We have to become better shooters and make better basketball decisions if we’re going to compete.”

The competition will ratchet up a notch when the Blue Devils travel to top-ranked Pleasant Valley (21-0) for Saturday’s regional semifinal.

“Try about five notches,” Burrage said. “It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. We played them twice, and it just seemed like we were so far out of reach of winning those games. I hope that we can come in with some oomph after winning this game, the first time in a few years. Hopefully we can come in with some juice and play hard.”