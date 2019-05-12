Academics
Logan Van Itallie, child of Bryan and Jennifer, plans to major in Electrical Engineering at Dordt College in Sioux Center, IA.
Top 3 achievements: Eagle Scout, 4th Runner Up Microsoft Powerpoint Nationals and Iowa Governor’s Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have had a variety of experiences in high school, ranging from show choir my freshman year to founding and leading the robotics team my sophomore year. My junior and senior years were more focused on my academic coursework and college planning, but I was still heavily involved as a leader of the robotics team. Through each of these experiences, I have learned how important it is to stay focused and dedicated to a goal. It doesn’t matter whether the goal is small, such as learning the choreography for the show choir routine, or large, such as founding a robotics team, small steps lead to the successful completion of what you want to accomplish. . Through my college experience and beyond, remembering how to divide and conquer will help me with the biggest challenges I will face.
Jessica Elliott
Top 3 achievements: Governor’s Scholar, DAR Good Citizen of Southeastern Iowa and TEDxYouth presenter 2019.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Although this year is my first on Central’s golf team, I won’t soon forget my coach’s voice saying, “Follow through! Follow through!” Throughout my time in high school, I’ve learned that following through isn’t unique to a golf swing. To get the most out of my classes, I follow through with teachers on confusing notes, difficult assignments, or missed test questions. I quickly learned that I don’t retain much from merely sitting in class- I have to follow through and dedicate myself to fully understanding the information. I learned to follow up with classmates on labs and group projects, and with previous coaches and teachers with any curiosities or interesting information. Although my golf follow-through needs some work, I know I’ll take my method of following through with me as I move forward into college and my career.
The Arts
Branden Leon, child of Trino and Kerry Leon, plans to major in Art Education at School of the Art Institutes in Chicago.
Top 3 accomplishments: President of Drama Club, President of Art Club and Central High Teacher Scholarship.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? From freshman year to now, I’ve done so many things and made so many friends within the arts. Participating in Drama and Visual Arts has taught me so much. While at Central, I learned that positivity and a level head are the only ways to deal with life's bumps. I encountered problems daily at Central, as I constantly broke my sculptures in the art room and missed countless drama club meetings as an officer of the department. I’ve learned that these situations shouldn’t be cried over but, instead I have learned to stay calm and move forward to make them better. From missing work, to missed classes, I’ve had my extensive amount of “happy little accidents”, but if I don’t crumble and keep a smile through it all. I know it will just make me and my work better.
Peyton Reese, child of Michael and Angela Reese, plans to major in Nursing at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Academic Excellence throughout high school, All-State Chorus member for all 4 years and Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards participant.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my high school years, I have learned that hard work can be the catalyst for success. Performing with and for others has definitely been the highlight of my high school career. I open-enrolled into the Davenport Community School District my freshman year and one of the first opportunities presented was to audition for the Iowa All-State Chorus. I worked hard and was accepted, but I knew I could work even harder. Since freshman year, I have been accepted into the OPUS honor choir twice, All-State Chorus four times, received many “first place” finishes in both vocal music and theatre, attended International Thespian Festival, and participated in the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. I have been very fortunate to have been given an abundance of wonderful opportunities, and I know none of it would have been possible without hard work.
Humanities
Nia Walker, child of Niikaaye & Angie Walker, plans to major in Integrated Studio Arts and International Studies at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Recipient of Multicultural Vision Program Scholarship, recipient of Herbert Hoover Uncommon Student Award for Advancement of Minorities in Advanced Placement Courses project and speaker for TEDx Youth with collaborative piece “Growing Pains.”
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school?
I believe in contradictions.
I find myself grateful to be born in a country with freedom of speech, freedom from religious persecution, and freedom of protest
Yet I have nevermore been so ashamed of a society based on income than innocence, quick fixes than solutions, race than character, and life over satisfaction.
I believe in a world where these injustices can be broken down into obscurity; scoffed at by latter generations with disconnect and disbelief.
I believe enduring love can ferment into spiteful hate.
I believe that poignant hate can dissolve into boundless love.
I believe that contradictions are necessary to the compound of a human.
That depending on the virtues or faults one invests in, is the confinement of one’s character.
That hypocrisy is human, and human existence is struggle
And the heart of reform.
Through these past four years, I have learned what is means to believe.
Kayla Shinn plans to major in Art and Forensic Chemistry.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my high school experience, I have learned what it means to be self-sufficient, in spite of the many obstacles I tread through on a daily basis. My Asperger’s Syndrome diagnosis paired with social anxiety makes communication and social situations immensely difficult. Being placed in an environment with so many people that I know only vaguely was ultimately the force that drove me to draw inspiration from myself and make achievements for my own gratification. As I move on to the chaos of university art classes, and retro chemistry labs straight out of “The Shape of Water”, pursuing a double major in Art and Forensic Chemistry, I plan to keep up the industrious and creative spirit that has propelled me this far. I hope someday to instill this spirit into someone else in the same way that Central has inspired me.
Leadership
Nina Lanciloti, child of Jennifer Lanciloti, plans to major in Chemistry and Global Health Studies at University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Student of the Month, mock trial Captain and co-president of Girls Learn International.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As I began high school and became exposed to all of the resources and diversity Central had to offer, I grew more aware of myself and the world around me. I became passionate about world issues and what my generation needs to stand up for. At first, I felt alone, and thought that I was the only person who cared about serious issues that needed to be addressed. It made me feel fearful of the future what was to come. As I grew older and got more involved at Central and in my community, I met many like-minded individuals who gave me hope that we can and will make a difference. I learned I had been underestimating my peers and community- just because they show their support differently than I do did not mean that they weren’t just as passionate. Now, as I prepare to move forward with the future, I am confident that my future is bright, as I continue to make a difference.
Stephon Martin, child of Kendrick and Stephanie Steele, plans to major in Civil Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Bernie Saggau Award, Academic All-American and Academic Excellence.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My high school career has been an exciting and influential chapter of my life. I’ve learned several impactful things that I plan to take with me throughout my future. Though the most important thing that’ll take with me is the ability of networking. Networking to me is creating connections with other people to help open doors for opportunities. I came upon this attribute near the end of my high school career when I got to know more of the staff and other professionals throughout Scott Community College class. These role models taught me how to advocate for myself and helped me build on my leadership and communication skills. Therefore, I plan to continue networking with mentors to help me obtain more successful opportunities and reach my goals.
Math/The Sciences
Brady Kakert, child of Paul and Peg Kakert, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.
Top 3 achievements: Founded the Engineering Club, Leader of the Environmental Club and won the Jim Fox Award for Boys Golf.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My experiences in AP courses have shown me how to become self-motivated and put in the extra work to succeed in a difficult setting. AP Biology, for example, proved to be the most difficult class I have taken. This was not purely due to the course material, but also because of the extra work and time management necessary to be successful. I have learned how to overcome difficulties in the classroom on my own and have developed a fantastic work ethic and drive due to these experiences. Mr. Taylor’s AP Calculus class has shown me that despite the work being extremely difficult, the rigor of an AP class and the time you put into it will reflect in your grade and will give you the confidence to succeed beyond high school.
Cole Mitchell, child of Bron and Kristan Mitchell, plans to major in Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Composite score of 32 on the ACT, Concertmaster at SEISTA Honor Orchestra and Academic Excellence throughout high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has proven to me that one will feel more regret towards what he or she does not do than what he or she does do. By the same token, I have realized that taking risks can pay off. Most of the time, things turn out better than expected. Even when mistakes are made, there is much to be gained by losing. This is because when perseverance is coupled with self-reflection, mistakes are almost never harmful. This fact is proven by a variety of reasons. First, there is no better way to get better at anything a person attempts than by assessing his or her mistakes. Errors contain lessons and therefore help a person better focus on improving skills. Furthermore, these mistakes can even accelerate the achievement of goals through developed wisdom.
Vocational Education
Neah Howlett
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Through the duration of high school, I learned many valuable life lessons from my peers, teachers, parents, and even a couple of 5th graders. High school taught me a variety of things ranging from the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to the basic rules of keeping a friendship. Although those lessons were important, there was one in particular that stuck out. In my first track race as a freshman, I heard a girl running behind me. I turned around to see how close she was for a split second, but that second slowed me down. After the race, my coach told me to never turn around and compare myself to others. I was to only focus on what I do because that is what I can control. This lesson will stay with me forever. I cannot control how fast that girl behind me runs, but I can keep my head up and win the race.
Aron Mitchell, child of Bron and Kristan Mitchell, plans to major in Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: “Academic Excellence” throughout all of high school, earned a score of 36 on the ACT Reading Section and was selected to participate in the Iowa String Teachers Association Honor Orchestra.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the most valuable lessons that I have learned is that a high level of continued dedication is essential to overall academic success. While it is often easy to achieve the bare minimum and still end up receiving a “good grade”, we only retain what we have learned over time through a higher level of determination. I have discovered that striving for the very best possible rather than accepting “good enough” provides the best outcome over time. Simply memorizing facts right before taking a test, for example, may ensure a high score on that particular exam. However, after weeks have passed, much of the material may be forgotten. It is imperative to understand the material more fully in order to build upon success from the past. For this reason, attempting to achieve as much as possible through continued determination at all times ensures success in the future.
Young Journalist
Tanner Lebs, child of Sandra and Brian Lebs, plans to join the Navy.
Top 3 achievements: Davenport Central Concert Orchestra (Viola), Yearbook Editor-in-Chief and Scholastic Achievement.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has taught me many things but the two that really stick out would be leadership and teamwork. I plan on joining the Navy after high school. In working as part of the yearbook staff I have learned a great deal not only about the school but its students as well. It takes teamwork to pull the yearbook together. Learning to work together with other people will help in my military career. As the Editor-in-Chief of the yearbook, I need to be able to instruct the new staff members on how to do their work and get the yearbook ready so that is where leadership comes in. Leadership will also help me in the Navy so I can help the people that are working with me.
Aubrey Young, child of Sean and Jennifer Young, plans to major in Journalism and Spanish at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Intern at The Midwest Writing Center, Editor of Blackhawk Newspaper and first-generation college student
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When I was growing up I had a unique family life. I was one of the only biracial kids I knew. My brother struggled with a drug addiction from the time he was 16. I felt alone. I never had an outlet to express my feelings. My friends had a hard time relating to my story. My freshman summer I joined a writing internship where I was surrounded by people who shared their emotions fearlessly. Through these people, I felt the confidence to write about my struggles. When I read my writing there was no judgment in the crowd, only understanding. In high school I learned how to take my worries and transform them into a form of art. A form of art that could help a kid that felt the same way as me. This is something I plan on bringing with me through the rest of my life.
