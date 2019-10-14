The Davenport Community School District Band Spectacular will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady Street, Davenport. Come enjoy a show put on by Davenport Community School District intermediate and high school marching bands. Also featured will be the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band. Admission is free; $5 donations at the gate will go to Davenport's music programs.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Brady Street Stadium, Davenport. Free; donations accepted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments