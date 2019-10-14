The Davenport Community School District Band Spectacular will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady Street, Davenport. Come enjoy a show put on by Davenport Community School District intermediate and high school marching bands. Also featured will be the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band. Admission is free; $5 donations at the gate will go to Davenport's music programs.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Brady Street Stadium, Davenport. Free; donations accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.