Davenport man charged after brandishing a gun in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — A Davenport man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at subjects at Newell Avenue and Cemetery Lane.

According to court documents, Joseph Dale Dietrich, 28, of Davenport, faces a Class D felony charge of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon. A Class D felony can bring up to five years in prison. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, fourth-degree fraudulent practice, and domestic abuse assault displaying or use of a weapon. The court documents show after the incident a order of protection was filed with the court. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The charging document says that at about 7:14 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of an armed subject. The reporting party said that Dietrich had waived a handgun at them and left, heading toward Greenwood Cemetery. Officers located Dietrich walking north in the 1100 block of Logan Street. He ran when officers approached and a chase ensued. Officers found Dietrich with a backpack containing a 9mm Springfield XDS handgun with six rounds inside. The serial number on the gun had been removed. Two additional magazines with ammunition were located in the backpack.

Court documents show in Scott County Dietrich has multiple convictions, including several for third degree burglary, a felony.

