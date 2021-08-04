Davenport man sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

A Davenport man was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for production and receipt of child pornography.

Keith Allen Shrum, 32, admitted to sexually abusing a child, producing child pornography related to that abuse and receiving child pornography over the internet, according to a news release Tuesday from the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.

Shrum was sentenced on July 28.

Law enforcement began investigating Shrum after sexual text messages were discovered between Shrum and a minor victim. Search warrants revealed Shrum had thousands of images of child pornography dating back to 2016.

After his sentence, Shrum will serve 10 years of supervised release, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

