A Davenport man who has served time in federal prison for trafficking in “crack” cocaine was arrested Wednesday by Davenport Police for allegedly selling the drug.

Lorenzo Markey Cook Sr., 51, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver between 40 and 200 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack.” The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Cook also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense, a serous misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Emily Rasche, at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Davenport Police Departments Tactical Operations Bureau conducted a traffic stop on Cook’s Chevrolet Silverado in the 200 block of Western Avenue.

From the pickup truck officers seized 1.55 grams of “crack” cocaine that had been split into three separate rocks and packaged for sale. Also seized was 1.65 grams of a partially smoked marijuana blunt, three pre-rolled marijuana cigars and $58 in cash.

A search of Cook’s residence in the 1500 block of West 8th Street yielded a total of 66.4 grams of “crack” cocaine that was found in the bedroom closet. Also found in the closet was $6,000 in cash and an HK 9mm handgun.

From the bedroom nightstand officer seized 6.2 grams of marijuana, $1,000 in cash and ammunition.

As of Thursday, Cook had not been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Cook refused to speak with police post-Miranda warning.

During a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for April 14.

Cook was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.

On Dec. 12, 2008, a federal grand jury indicted Cook and two other men on a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, or “crack.”

On April 24, 2009, Cook pleaded guilty to the charge during a change of plea hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

On Sept. 18, 2009, U.S. District Judge John Jarvey sentenced Cook to 92 months, or 7 years and eight months, in federal prison. Cook appealed his sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit which affirmed Cook’s sentence.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Cook was released from federal prison on April 4, 2015. He then served four years on federal supervised release.