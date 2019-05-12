Davenport Mid City High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Courtney Witt, child of Carrie and Kevin Witt, plans to major in Digital Media Production at the University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Academic Honors, Show Choir, Student of the Week
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I learned in high school to not trust just anyone, to choose your friends carefully. I also learned to take some time for yourself every once in a while, to have fun while you’re still in high school cause you will miss it. Everything gets better, no one is rushing to know what you want to do afterwards. Take your time with everything, absolutely no rush into anything. Stick up for yourself as well. No one can force you to do anything.
The Arts
Jade Arnold, child of Jenifer Wright, plans to major in Billing and Coding at Hamilton Tech.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Youth Congress, Pastell Club and Student of the month
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I've learned that life is an obstacle course. There's no telling where it will take you and it's risky. Not knowing what decision is the right decision. Not knowing which path to take or where it will bring you. There is so much out there to explore. So much to try. Times get tough and when your brought down you just have to get back up and try again. The world is truly a beautiful thing and you should thrive in it, for you won't be in it forever. People ask you which school you want to go to or what you want to be when you grow up and you wonder. Why can't I just have it all? Why can't I be many things at once? I say be what you want to be. Be those many things that you dream of. Time is limited and all you should be is happy. So what i've learned is to live my life to the fullest. Explore many hobbies and just be myself. Something I've struggled with is being myself so this essay will best explain my thoughts on that. Take risks. Every decision is the right decision because that will make you who you are. Thrive in this world.
Humanities
Paige Williams, Child of Rachel McHugh, plans to major in Pre-Nursing at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Fellowship for Christian Athletes, Academic Honors, Junior Rotarian
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I came to Mid City High School because it was a smaller school. I learned that you don’t just have to “make it” through high school, you can do many other things to enhance your life. I also learned to take advantage of all extra classes including classes that award college credit like my CNA class. Hard work and determination pays off!
Leadership
Ayiana Litt, child of Crystal Collins and Oliver Litt plans to major in Criminal Justice at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Youth Congress, Empowered Leaders and Student of the Month
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I learned over the course of my high school years is that you possess the ability to use your trials and tribulations as stepping stools to success. There comes a point in time where you can continue to allow your situation to hinder you. Or you can embrace your downfalls and use them as motivation to keep pushing forward. It is okay to ask for guidance, but constantly talking about your situation without putting forth action and effort to improve the situational limitations on you and your life is no benefit to you. I learned that I can be the guidance no one offered. I can offer my peers options no one has considered. I can give them the confidence they never had. Be the guidance you wish you had.
Math/The Sciences
Nikeyl Allbritton-Bea, child of Shaneika Allbritton & Errick Bea, plans to major in Psychology at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny.
Top 3 achievements: Student of the Month, advanced coursework, academic awards each term for the past 3 years
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Over my four years of high school, I’ve learned to truly and expeditiously take care of my school work and other responsibilities. I’ve learned to value and respect my fellow classmates and teachers, and have built lifelong relationships that I will cherish forever. These things have given me the opportunity to mold myself into the man I should be and make myself liable for success. I have learned to keep a good work ethic towards my goals and developed a kindness, passion, and understanding for my peers. Mid City has been great to me. All of the staff has shown tremendous care and love for me throughout the years and have pushed me to be the best I can be. Go Mavs!
Vocational Education
Nathaniel Blumberg, child of Lee and Lorrie Blumberg, plans to major in Emergency Medical Services at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Student of the week, student school board member
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? What i've learned that I will definitely take with me after i graduate is don't wait till the last minute to get something done. Once you receive a task, complete it ASAP so you have time for whatever else you want to do. I will definitely take the rule of not waiting to get things done. Its a bad habit to get into.
Young Journalist
Oliver Whitlatch, child of Jennifer Stavischeck plans to major in teaching English as a second language at the University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: First Place in Art Show, Soloist for Choir and and Academic Honors
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In high school I learned it is always good to be the one person who everyone can depend on. Everyone needs someone to talk to sometimes and someone to help them make good decisions. You can always find a common ground if you talk things out. I also learned that sometimes you have to do things you don’t like. But if you push through, it will be worth it in the long run, even if you hate what you are doing at the moment.
