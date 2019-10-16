The victim in Tuesday's motorcycle crash in Davenport has been identified as Donald C. Barton.

Davenport Traffic Investigators believe the 52-year-old from rural Muscatine County was traveling from Rockingham Road onto West River Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle crashed on the ramp.

Barton was declared dead at the scene. He was alone on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved.

