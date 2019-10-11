Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last week: North rolled up more than 530 yards of offense in a 43-19 home win over Iowa City High. West fell at home to district leader Linn-Mar 28-12.
Last meeting: West 35, North 0 (2018)
Overview: Sitting at 18th in the RPI, North needs to win at least two, if not all three, of its remaining games to reach the playoffs. The Wildcats ran for a season-high 334 yards last week thanks to the trio of Kade Schultz, Coby Dirks and Jack West. The Trojans must win out to have a chance of extending their playoff run to nine straight seasons. North's secondary faces a stiff challenge in West QB Marcus Morgan, who has thrown for 1,224 yards. North has given up more than 500 yards through the air the past two games.
