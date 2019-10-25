Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: North was victorious over Pleasant Valley 31-14. Muscatine was defeated by Iowa City West 31-16.
Last meeting: Muscatine 21, Davenport North 14 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: KWPC 95.1 FM
Overview: North, which enters the week 20th in the 4A RPI, must win and get some help across the state to land an at-large berth into the playoffs. The Wildcats haven't beaten the Muskies since 1996, which happened to be the last time Muscatine won only one game in a season. North can join the 1987 and 1989 teams for the most single-season wins in program history. Receiver Priest Sheedy needs three receptions to reach 100 for his career. Muscatine's Tim Nimely has rushed for 803 yards.
