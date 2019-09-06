Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field
Last week: North beat Dubuque Hempstead 24-20. Senior lost at Linn-Mar 27-20.
Last meeting: North 20, Senior 7 (2018)
Overview: North is at Dalzell Field for the second straight week. The Wildcats are vying for a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season. Jack West found Priest Sheedy for a touchdown with 2.9 seconds left last week for the victory. Senior tailback Cain McWilliams averaged more than 12 yards a carry and rushed for 232 yards last week. Quarterback Tommy Casey threw the ball 32 times for 206 yards.
