Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Marion
Last week: North raced past city rival Davenport West 42-0. Linn-Mar was tripped up at Urbandale 17-16.
Last meeting: North 13, Linn-Mar 7 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: The Wildcats outscored their city rivals 79-0 the past two weeks, but the competition ratchets up in the district opener. Linn-Mar owns a seven-point win over Dubuque Senior, the only team to hand North a loss this season. North QB Jack West has passed for 881 yards and six scores, with Quincy Wiseman and Priest Sheedy as his top targets. Linn-Mar sophomore Jeron Senters already has six interceptions this year, most in 4A.
