Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Stadium
Last year: North 5-4, Hempstead 4-5
Last meeting: North 11, Hempstead 10 (2018)
Twitter: @THsportsfeed
Overview: North blocked three field goals, including one from Kade Schultz, to squeak out last year's win over Hempstead at Brady Street. The Wildcats' Priest Sheedy had four grabs for 89 yards in that game. North will make back-to-back trips to Dubuque, playing Senior in Week 2. Hempstead lost three of its five games last year by one possession or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.