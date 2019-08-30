Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Stadium

Last year: North 5-4, Hempstead 4-5

Last meeting: North 11, Hempstead 10 (2018)

Twitter: @THsportsfeed

Overview: North blocked three field goals, including one from Kade Schultz, to squeak out last year's win over Hempstead at Brady Street. The Wildcats' Priest Sheedy had four grabs for 89 yards in that game. North will make back-to-back trips to Dubuque, playing Senior in Week 2. Hempstead lost three of its five games last year by one possession or less. 

