Academics
Carter Josund, child of Bill and Jennifer Josund, plans to major in Finance at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Four-year Varsity Tennis, All-Time School Record in Career Wins and earning Associates Degree in high school - Dual Graduation Maintaining 4.0 GPA
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Everyone has potential to do good in their lives. Many times we will be surprised with all that we can accomplish ourselves. We should continue to challenge ourselves and others to become the best people we can be.
Humanities
Misha Mikami, godchild of Michelle Hammond and Randy Newburg, plans to major in International Business at DePaul University.
Top 3 achievements: Vice president of JOI club, took AP Bio and passed the exam, and member of NHS junior & senior year.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my time in high school, there are many important things that I’ve learned about, with the most important to me being learning about all of the different ways to communicate ideas. From very detailed lab reports in AP Bio, a half-joking speech about why perfume ads are a form of art, to simple paragraphs in French about how my weekend was, knowing and improving on how to communicate these things has helped me greatly.
Leadership
Isaac Stolmeier, child of Pete and Reneé Stolmeier, plans to major in Human Exercise and Physiology at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Senior Class President, All State Academic Football Team and 4-Year Varsity Track
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I have learned throughout my four years at Davenport North is that when you’re thinking change, you change. And when you change, you can make a change.
De'Viann Titus-Porter, child of Dejanora Burroughs, plans to major in Criminal Justice/Psychology at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: 2019 varsity football captain, President of Davenport North Student Ambassadors and mentoring Mrs.Otero-Detmans 5th-grade class for the last two school years
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Over the course of the last four years, my high school experience has been one of positive and negative situations. I have learned that my counterparts and my circle of peers will change throughout my high school career. At first, self-blame was all that I knew, but then from observation, I realized that I was not alone. That my peers were growing and changing, and so were there friend groups. This showed me that dwelling on these changes would not help me in my career. As an individual changes and grows, the people they surround themselves with start to change as well. This taught me about growth, adjustment and acceptance. Not everything in my educational career will stay the same and my peers will not always stay the same. People come and go. Lessons from these situations will stay with me forever.
Math/The Sciences
Sam Olsen, child of Peggy and Otto Olsen, plans to major in Software Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements: Taking AP Calculus, completing a sprint triathlon and learning multiple computer languages (Java, C++ C#, HTML)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I learned in high school that I will use throughout my life is the ability to speak in public. Most of my presentations the first year and a half of high school were terrible. It was not until I took a college-level Spanish class that I blossomed as a speaker. This was one of the hardest classes I have ever taken. I had to not only speak in front of my peers but, also speak fluently in Spanish. It was safe to say the first term was terrible and my grades reflected that. It was not until the final project of the semester that I stood and spoke fluent Spanish for more than eight minutes! From there on out, I was able to speak and present in front of a crowd. I have my Spanish teacher, Mr. VanHulle, to thank for this valuable lesson.
Esmee Belzer, child of Andrew Belzer and Marlise Bosman, plans to major in Biology with a minor in Spanish at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Completion and score of 4 or higher in three Advanced Placement (AP), classes, including AP Calculus, AP Biology, and AP Statistics, National Honor Thespian and Vice President of the North Drama Club, and 4.0 GPA - Academic Excellence
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget the community that Davenport North has taught me to embrace and cultivate. In every successful activity I have engaged in during high school, I always felt welcomed and free to be myself. I hope to recollect that feeling of acceptance as a college student and beyond, in whatever group I am a part of in the future.
Vocational Education
Zach Hirst, child of Julie and Matt Hirst, plans to major in Cyber Security Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Being part of the Davenport West FIRST FRC Robotics Team, Disruptive Innovation, a 2019 Detroit World Championship qualifying team, founding the Davenport North FIRST FTC Robotics Team, Interdimensional Robotics, and advancing to the Super Qualifiers our rookie year, and being co-captain of the Davenport North Cross Country team for the 2018 season
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The greatest and most useful piece of advice that I learned throughout these past four years of high school is; the environment that you want to be a part of and grow in doesn’t always exist. Most things in this world are not tailored specifically for the individual; they’re tailored for the masses. This doesn’t mean that your dreams and environment desired is unattainable; it simply means that sometimes you have to create the world that you want. Every day each of us has the opportunity to create our world and ultimately the story that is our life. I learned I have a responsibility to help create the world as I want it to be.
Young Journalist
Phyllis DeBates, child of Roger and Audrey Heath, plans to major in Criminal Justice at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Volunteer Chair for Joi club for 2018, Head Photographer of Yearbook and worked with AmeriCorps for three years
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My name is Phyllis DeBates, the thing I learned that I will take after I graduate from North High School is that you can do the things you want to do as long as you have people that believe in you and when you follow your dreams and believe in yourself. Teachers at North helped encourage me to believe in myself when it came to a passion of mine or an assignment. My photography teacher always helped when I struggled with my photography project she always believed in me and the artist I am today and been. My yearbook teacher, she always believed in me. I love taking photos and when the yearbook teacher asked me to be head photographer I was so happy, she always believed that I was an amazing photographer even when I did not believe in my work she did. That’s what I’ll take with me.
Kayla Cornett, child of Corey and Jennifer Puck, plans to major in Biology at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Receiving a journalism award for a sports story in the yearbook, receiving the Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and being placed on the President's list for Scott Community College.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I have learned from high school is that getting involved is critical to success. I believe that by joining sports teams and organizations I have been able to meet new people and be immersed in many different groups that have allowed me to grow as a person. I plan to continue to stay involved through college and in my future by volunteering and participating in extracurricular activities in order to stay motivated and be able to make a difference in my community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.