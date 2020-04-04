Davenport police investigate shots fired call

Davenport Police are on the scene investigating a report of shots fired in the 900 block of East 10th street.
The call was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bethany Kalmbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today