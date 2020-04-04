You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police investigate shots fired call
0 comments
breaking topical

Davenport police investigate shots fired call

900 block E. 10th Street

Davenport Police investigate the scene of a shots-fired call in the 900 block of East 10th Street in Davenport on Saturday.

 BETHANY KALMBACH

Davenport Police are on the scene investigating a report of shots fired in the 900 block of East 10th street. 

The call was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

0 comments
0
1
0
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News