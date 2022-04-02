Davenport police investigate shots fired incident at Harrison Street bar

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday in the parking lot of 3811 Harrison St.
Police were called to the AKA Bar in Davenport at 1:42 a.m.
Officers located spent shell casings and damage to a building and two vehicles.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
