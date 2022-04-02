 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport police investigate shots fired incident at Harrison Street bar

  • Updated
  • 0
AKA Bar

Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred at 1:42 a.m. Saturday at the AKA Bar, 3811 Harrison St. No injuries were reported. Police said two vehicles and a building were damaged. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday in the parking lot of 3811 Harrison St.

Police were called to the AKA Bar in Davenport at 1:42 a.m.

Officers located spent shell casings and damage to a building and two vehicles.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News