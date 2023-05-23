Davenport Police St. Greg Mahieu, left, officer Douglas Scroggins, Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Hope Wagers use metal detectors to search for evidence of a possible shooting incident around in a grassy area Tuesday afternoon behind the Goodwill Store, 5630 Villa Drive. The shots fired incident allegedly occurred Monday night. Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of 1640 W. 53rd St., at 9:17 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of shots fired but did not find any evidence of the incident at the time. Police searched the area Tuesday as a follow-up to that call.