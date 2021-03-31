Davenport Police to hold news conference with an update on the human remains
- STAFF
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Moline High School teacher is on leave after allegedly sharing a homemade sex video on SnapChat in November, where it was seen by multiple s…
- Updated
Davenport Police say human remains found near DeWitt earlier this month are those of Breasia Terrell.
- Updated
A player considered to possibly be one of the major building blocks for the Iowa basketball program next season has decided to transfer.
- Updated
Three 20-year-old Bettendorf men are facing charges after they allegedly used a slingshot loaded with marbles to cause more than $9,000 in dam…
- Updated
A $10 million gift from a Quad-City couple will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa and create a new fund to benefit the Hawkeye…
- Updated
In the absence of identity and motive, let's lend time and place to the human remains found outside DeWitt.
Davenport man may face almost 200 criminal charges in Wisconsin, including 87 counts of sexual assault
- Updated
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man may face almost 200 charges related to and including sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
- Updated
Human remains were found in a pond in DeWitt Monday night, leading some to wonder if it could be the body of Breasia Terrell, who went missing…
- Updated
CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman has been charged with sex-related felonies in Henry County Circuit Court.