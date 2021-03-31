 Skip to main content
Davenport Police to hold news conference with an update on the human remains
Davenport Police to hold news conference with an update on the human remains

  • Updated
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, speaks during a press conference where it's announced that two fishermen found human remains in DeWitt, near 270th Avenue in Clinton County on Monday, and an investigation is ongoing, March 23, 2021.

Davenport Police Department plan a 1:45 p.m. news conference today to offer an update to the human remains found in DeWitt last week.

This story will be updated.

