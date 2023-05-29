Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Catholic Diocese of Davenport removed a priest, John Stack, from ministry after receiving a report of "inappropriate sexual behavior in regard to a minor" dating from the 1990s.

Allegations that Stack abused minors in about the 1980s emerged in 2013, but a trial found those to be "not proven," and Stack continued to serve in the diocese.

The priest was removed "while the Diocese investigates this allegation further," according to a news release from Deacon David Montgomery, chancellor of the Davenport diocese sent on Sunday.

The diocese declined to comment on the case while it's under investigation.

The diocese listed 19 different parishes and health systems Stack was assigned to since 1988.

Here were Stack's assignments, according to the diocese. Here were Stack's assignments, according to the diocese. 06/01/1988 - 07/02/1990 Davenport: Holy Family 07/02/1990 - 05/13/1992 Keokuk: All Saints 05/13/1992 - 06/14/1993 East Pleasant Plain: St. Joseph 05/13/1992 - 06/14/1993 Richland: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini 06/01/1994 - 04/19/2013 Clinton: Samaritan Health Systems 05/01/1996 - 04/01/1997 Clinton: The Alverno 10/07/1996 - 07/01/2000 Camanche: Church of the Visitation 08/15/2000 - 06/30/2004 Clinton: Sisters of St. Francis 01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Toronto: St James 01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Oxford Junction: Sacred Heart 01/30/2004 - 07/01/2004 Lost Nation: Sacred Heart 07/01/2004 - 10/17/2005 Charlotte: St. Patrick Church-Villa Nova 07/01/2004 - 10/17/2005 Sugar Creek: Ss. Mary and Joseph 10/17/2005 - 06/30/2006 Grand Mound: Ss. Philip & James 10/17/2005 - 06/30/2006 Dewitt: St. Joseph 12/06/2016 - 07/01/2017 Mount Pleasant: St. Alphonsus 07/01/2017 - 07/01/2022 Clinton: Jesus Christ Prince of Peace 07/01/2022 – present Fort Madison: Holy Family 07/01/2022 – present Montrose: St. Joseph

No assignments were listed between 2006, when the diocese said he ended his tenure at St. Joseph's in DeWitt, and December 2016, when he started at Mount Pleasant St. Alphonsus.

Between that time, in 2013, the diocese said it received a report of Stack inappropriately touching minors in "approximately the 1980s."

At the time, the allegations were brought to trial at the request of Bishop Martin Amos, which found that the accusations of sexual abuse of minors by Stack were "not proven" — but did not determine whether Stack was guilty or innocent.

After the trial, according to the release at the time, the bishop assigned Stack to "priestly ministry and service to the Diocese."

From December 2016 to July 2017, Stack was at St. Alphonsus in Mount Pleasant. From 2017 to 2022, Stack was placed at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace in Clinton. And from 2022 to today, Stack was assigned to two parishes — Holy Family in Fort Madison and St. Joseph in Montrose.

The recent allegations come after the Illinois Attorney General released a report identifying more than 450 Catholic priests and members of holy orders against whom there were substantiated allegations of sexual abuse in the state of Illinois.

At least 18 Catholic priests or members of holy orders who served in the Illinois Quad-Cities were included in that state report. The report is broken down by diocese. The Illinois Quad-Cities are in the Diocese of Peoria, where the report identified 51 reported abusers.

