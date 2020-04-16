Davenport residents arrested in connection with murder of Moline man in Cedar Rapids

Two Davenport residents have been arrested in connection with the Oct. 30 murder of a Moline man in Cedar Rapids.
Todd Ricky Jenkins, 24, who, according to Scott County District Court records lived at 4319 W. 16th St., is charged in Linn County District Court with one count each of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.
First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole upon conviction.
Dawn Louise Benavidez, 47, also of 4319 W. 16th St., according to Scott County District Court records, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prisons sentence of two years.
According to a news release issued by Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow, at 7:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Cedar Rapids police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Kum & Go, 312 1st Avenue NE.
Officers arrived on the scene to find Reginald L. Ward Jr., 27, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Ward died at 4:40 a.m. Oct. 31.
According to Linn County District Court documents, Jenkins drove to Cedar Rapids with a loaded handgun. After arriving in Cedar Rapids, he waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment to confront Ward.
Ward and the woman came out and got into a vehicle, at which time Jenkins initiated a road-rage incident.
The vehicles came to a stop at the Kum & Go, and Jenkins then shot Ward.
Jenkins was identified as the shooter by eye-witnesses and surveillance video. Jenkins then fled the scene. Benavidez and another person went to Muscatine to help Jenkins get back to Davenport and conceal his whereabouts from police.
Jenkins was arrested March 26 at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois, by U.S. Marshals with the Great Lakes Regional Task Force. Jenkins tried to flee out of a second-story window of the hotel but was quickly captured and was taken to the Kane County Jail. He then was taken to the Kendall County Jail for charges in that jurisdiction.
Jenkins was being held Thursday night in the Linn County Jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.
He is to be arraigned Friday on the charges in Linn County District Court.
Benavidez was arrested Wednesday at her Davenport home by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. She was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:18 a.m. and was released at 3:38 p.m. after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company. A court appearance has not been scheduled.
More arrests are pending in the case.
