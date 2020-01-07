Davenport’s Downtown Deli to close at the end of the month

After serving sandwiches, soups, salads and more for nearly two decades, Downtown Deli will close at 3 p.m. Jan. 31.

“I sort of saw it coming a couple of years ago,” owner Alan Gahagan said. Downtown Deli, 310 N. Main St., Davenport, started taking hits when several offices began relocating away from downtown Davenport, Gahagan said.

“That’s the lunch crowd,” he said. “Night restaurants do great here, but my situation is just different. … I’m a lunch place.”

With his lease ending at the end of the month, he figured “now’s the time" to close the doors.

“Almost 20 years, we’ve been here,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of great customers.”

The deli sees regulars two and three times a week, Gahagan said. It shows that they were doing something right, he said, but he couldn’t help the overall decline in folks lunching downtown.

The deli may relocate in the future, Gahagan said, “but not right away.”