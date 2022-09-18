Davenport Schools' future: Long-range plan may include closing schools

The Davenport Community School District is working on a long-range facilities master plan to right-size the district, and it may involve closing schools.

The district still has a ways to go in the process, as its Board of Directors will vote to approve a master plan proposal in December. The plan sets the vision and priorities for the district over the next 10 to 20 years, though nothing in the plan is certain.

The district says it must balance its budget with its needs and capacity. District leader say they've been thorough and intentional with the planning. But months away from the board’s vote, parents and staff alike have raised several concerns about potential closures.

Dr. Austin Burt, a Walcott business owner, said he’d like the district to address its excess capacity internally before making any decisions on a proposal.

“Because all they're doing now is closing buildings and cutting costs,” he said. “We want to be part of the solution, not part of a continued loss for the district.”

Proposed plans include tentatively closing/idling Buchanan, Washington, Jackson, Jefferson and Hayes or Monroe elementary schools and would convert Walcott K-8 into a junior high school. In one option, Williams and Smart junior highs are idled, but would relocate into the repurposed Jackson and Jefferson sites.

District organizational chart proposals K-4, 5-8 grade configuration pathway options: #1: Idles Buchanan, Washington and Hayes or Monroe elementary schools. The district would invest in the remaining 12 elementary schools. Jefferson Elementary would close, and the district would re-purpose the building to house Williams. Jackson Elementary would also close and be repurposed to replace Smart. Walcott K-8 would become a 5-8 junior high for Blue Grass and Buffalo Elementary students. The district would also build a new junior high at Prarie Heights Park - serving Eisenhower and Harrison elementary students - to feed into North High School. #2: Structured similarly to the first, the only difference being to keep Williams at its current site, idling Jefferson. K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway option: This option supports three elementary schools for each of the five junior high schools. Here, the district would expand all elementary sites to add two preschool classrooms. Buchanan and Washington are the only two schools idled in this proposal, though Walcott would still convert into a 6-8 junior high to serve Blue Grass, Buffalo and Jackson elementary students.

Superintendent TJ Shneckloth said the district has so much excess capacity it could absorb any one of its neighboring districts without adding a classroom, causing resources to spread thin.

Still, parents say the changes will disproportionately affect low-income students. Buchanan's student enrollment is approximately 71% low-income.

Helen Parks, Family Involvement Liasion at the school, said it's hard seeing the difference between how Title I schools, like Buchanan, and non-Title schools fare in these plans.

“It just seems to be that these are the schools where families might not be able to speak for themselves," she added. “A lot of these families don’t have transportation. If a child is running late while walking to school, it’s OK. But, if they’re late to catch a bus, they just wouldn’t make it.”

Buchanan is near four mobile-home communities and the Fairmont Pines subsidized housing community, where a large portion of students live.

“It’s a neighborhood school serving neighborhood kids, and I'd just hate to see them being bussed away from their homes to another building,” Amy Rice, a Kindergarten teacher at Buchanan said. “I just think all kids should have the same opportunities, regardless of what school or geographical location they’re in.”

April Berthiaume, a parent at Jackson, hopes the district addresses how students impacted by closures would adapt to the changes.

“How will they ensure that children caught in this transition get a quality education experience?" she said. “It wouldn't sit well if my child became collateral damage for a long-term plan.”

However, she anxious to see how the district will use its resources more efficiently.

“They're spread so thin right now,” she said. “So I look forward to having more resources to address the issues students deal with daily.”

Members of the Walcott community came out in droves to the district’s school board meeting on Sept. 12 to voice their concerns about the potential impact on their small, rural community.

“This would absolutely kill the town,” Burt said. “We have a ton of young families that, frankly, moved to Walcott because of our K-8 school."

Case in point: DeWitt resident Kelly Burke, who wants to move to Walcott since her family business’ recent move to the town. She has two kids, both below PreK.

“Everything I wanted is in this community. But now, I won’t even think about moving there if you guys close the elementary,” she said to the board.

Burke said she’d be only two minutes away from the school while at work, giving her the ability to reach her kids quickly if needed. It was a factor several others said was a bonus in Walcott.

“But there’s no point if you bus my kids 10 minutes somewhere else,” she said. “I might as well stay in DeWitt, but it’s easier to move to a small community that loves us.”

Lynnette Tarchinski pleaded with the board not to close schools.

“If you move our kids out, you’re going to rip the heart out of our community,” she said.

Studies, committees drive district decisions

Shneckloth, the superintendent, knows the district will need to change its transportation services, regardless of potential school closures.

“We plan on that being a part of our planning process before the vote occurs,” he said. “Because that will have a large impact on some of our families.”

To alleviate issues with busing, said John Mahon, an architect at a firm called Bray, they’ll need to re-draw district boundary lines, pending the board’s decision. The board selected Bray to lead the planning process in 2021, officially launching the initiative that fall. In September, the district contracted consulting firm MDRoffers to conduct an enrollment projection study to guide its planning.

The study projected enrollment to decline by approximately 749 resident K-12 students by 2031 — prompting the district to consider school reconfiguration.

“Capacity is only one piece of information in a bigger effort of understanding moves that are made within the district, so that's not a sole determining factor,” Mahon reassured the public at an Aug. 25 planning meeting. Bray also made a 600-plus page facilities study document, analyzing the current needs at each building.

Currently, the district has 17 PreK-6 elementary schools, four 7-8 junior high schools, three high schools, one K-8 and one specialized high school.

The district tasked a Facilities Master Planning Committee (FMPC) - consisting of one staff member and parent from each school, district leadership, and a team from Bray - to propose pathways toward the following:

The best grade configuration, number of school building transitions and pathway/experience for students

The best path toward right-sizing the number of school buildings to align with current and projected student enrollments

The district is considering two proposals:

A K-4, 5-8 grade configuration, resulting in 12 five-track elementary schools and six junior high schools

A K-5, 6-8 grade configuration, to yield 15 four-track elementary schools and five junior highs schools

“Envision a day when we have state-of-the-art facilities and our programs meet our student needs," Shneckloth said. "That's the direction we're heading. We need to be financially stable and competitive. I know it'll be difficult, but it's the right thing to do."

The FMPC is not responsible for specific schools to be idled, closed and/or expanded. District leadership consulted with city leaders to propose organizational charts for each pathway, aiming to create true feeder schools for each high school in the district.

Next steps

In any case, proposed pathways and organizational changes would take the district years to implement, and the district is still taking factors into consideration, including parent input.

Nevertheless, “We will gain operational efficiencies, but that will be done through attrition. I’m confident in that,” Shneckloth said.

“Our buildings mean a lot to communities. But in this instance, we have to grow excellence for the future,” he said. “That means we have to be very intentional about how we move forward. Our goal is to have a clear path of communication for our staff members as we develop the new plans.”

The district has the plans on its website, and its sending out a community survey to every district household, the results of which will also be available on the district’s website.

“This could set the tone for the next 10 to 20 years in our district,” Shneckloth said.

Rice, the Buchanan kindergarten teacher, attended one of the public planning meetings and encourages others to do the same.

“I felt like I was able to ask questions and get answers, not necessarily definitive answers because they don’t know at this point. I watch school board meetings and get information there, too," she said. "If you’re actively trying to find this information, you’re going to find it.”

Others like Burt, the business owner in Walcott, said he and many others have felt “blindsided.” Last week, he started a petition titled “Save Walcott School,” which has over 2,000 signatures.

“We knocked on doors and handed out flyers, and many had no idea the change was being proposed.” Burt said.

Berthiaume, another parent, thinks information is accessible, but the district could improve its language.

“No one wants their school to close,” she said. “But parents at least need to understand what comes next.”

Another point of emphasis from the district was that even if schools close, the district would absorb those teachers and staff members at other schools.

Mahon said the master plan should bring more job security for each district building, and would attract new staff to the district as it invests in new, improved facilities.

Shneckloth said to teachers and parents: “It’s a very unsettling thing to go through what we’re talking about now. We care about you, we’re committed to you, and we want to make sure you know that as we go forward in this decision-making process.”