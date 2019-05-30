In Davenport, there are four spray parks, two aquatic centers and one pool:

  • Dohse Pool, 622 S. Concord St.
  • Fejervary Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road.
  • Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2816 Eastern Ave.
  • Centennial Park Spray Park, 315 S. Marquette St.
  • Cork Hill Spray Park, 1100 Farnam St.
  • Goose Creek Spray Park, 6000 Scott St.
  • Petersen Park Spray Park, 3005 W. Central Park Ave.

For hours and admission fees, call 563-328-7275.

