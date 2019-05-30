In Davenport, there are four spray parks, two aquatic centers and one pool:
- Dohse Pool, 622 S. Concord St.
- Fejervary Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road.
- Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2816 Eastern Ave.
- Centennial Park Spray Park, 315 S. Marquette St.
- Cork Hill Spray Park, 1100 Farnam St.
- Goose Creek Spray Park, 6000 Scott St.
- Petersen Park Spray Park, 3005 W. Central Park Ave.
For hours and admission fees, call 563-328-7275.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.