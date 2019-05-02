The wastewater treatment plant in Davenport has reached capacity and is now pumping sewage into the Mississippi River.
Surcharge is being seen in the lines, Scott County Emergency Management Agency said in the news release.
"With the approval of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the pumps deployed near the sewage systems along the Mississippi River are pumping sewage into the rivers," the release said. "Without this, serious backups would take place throughout the Iowa cities along the river."
The agency is attempting to find other relief mechanisms to deploy "as soon as possible."
Asbestos regulations eased
That is not the only regulation being eased for flooding. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is temporarily reducing reporting requirements for asbestos for properties in a federally designated disaster area.
The move will also reduce asbestos inspections for restoration projects.
The DNR will not require the 10-day waiting period for asbestos abatement, restoration and demolition projects in flooded areas. That notification must be submitted no later than the work day following the start of that work.
Eentities will have the option to forgo the asbestos inspection requirement for renovations if all the material being disturbed is treated as asbestos containing material.
Asbestos requirements remain in effect for those outside flood zones.
While Scott County is not yet under a presidential emergency declaration, EMA officials are preparing a request for a formal declaration from the federal government, according to EMA Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes.
For additional information, visit iowadnr.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.