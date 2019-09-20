Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: West lost at Muscatine 13-7. North blitzed Davenport Central 37-0.

Last meeting: North 22, West 10 (2018)

Overview: West has given up just 34 points in three games. Kyle Burton and Lucas Woods-Ford have combined for 16.5 tackles for loss. The Falcons have lost three straight to the Wildcats, all decided by 15 points or less. North looks for its second consecutive 3-1 start to a season. Coach Adam Hite's team is averaging more than 85 offensive plays per game. QB Jack West has thrown for 701 yards. Priest Sheedy has more than 1,150 receiving yards for his career.

