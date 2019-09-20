Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: West lost at Muscatine 13-7. North blitzed Davenport Central 37-0.
Last meeting: North 22, West 10 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: West has given up just 34 points in three games. Kyle Burton and Lucas Woods-Ford have combined for 16.5 tackles for loss. The Falcons have lost three straight to the Wildcats, all decided by 15 points or less. North looks for its second consecutive 3-1 start to a season. Coach Adam Hite's team is averaging more than 85 offensive plays per game. QB Jack West has thrown for 701 yards. Priest Sheedy has more than 1,150 receiving yards for his career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.