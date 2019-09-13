Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: West bounced Clinton 19-7 at Brady Street Stadium. Muscatine fell on the road to Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23-6.
Last meeting: Muscatine 14, West 13 (2018)
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM
Overview: West, which eyes its first 3-0 start since 2015, has scored 19 points each of the first two games. Quarterback Payton Thompson left last week's game with an injury and did not return. It has been a turbulent start for the Muskies, who have committed five turnovers and been hindered by penalties. Tailback Tim Nimely ran for 210 yards and a score last week. This is Muscatine's homecoming game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.