Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last week: West bounced Clinton 19-7 at Brady Street Stadium. Muscatine fell on the road to Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23-6. 

Last meeting: Muscatine 14, West 13 (2018)

Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM

Overview: West, which eyes its first 3-0 start since 2015, has scored 19 points each of the first two games. Quarterback Payton Thompson left last week's game with an injury and did not return. It has been a turbulent start for the Muskies, who have committed five turnovers and been hindered by penalties. Tailback Tim Nimely ran for 210 yards and a score last week. This is Muscatine's homecoming game.

