Academics
Mason Hancock, child of Gregg and Melissa Hancock, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: FTC World Championship Inspire Award, Governor's Award Recipient and FRC World Championship Rookie All-Star.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my time in high school, I learned the importance of giving back to my community. Throughout my four years, I have volunteered at numerous events as part of my FIRST Robotics teams at West. I have seen the efforts of volunteers bring about great results, whether it was mentoring young robotics teams or teaching kids about STEM projects. In my future, I hope to continue my volunteering efforts through various projects in my community. I plan to mentor a FIRST robotics team and guide as many students as possible to the success they desire. I plan to continue aiding at local food banks as well, giving my time and efforts to improve the lives of those in need.
Nicholas Nahnybida, child of Rick and Amy Nahnybida, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Governor's Scholar Recognition Program Honoree, Junior Rotarian and Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam member.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most important idea I have learned that I will take with me after high school is to not be afraid to try something out. If you want to enroll in a difficult class that you think is interesting, then do it. Go out for a new sport that you haven't been a part of before. If there is a club that you would like to be a member in, see what it takes to join it. I myself followed this advice during high school and ended up loving what I became part of. New groups are a fantastic way to meet new friends and be presented with new ideas. This is advice that I will definitely take with me into the future.
The Arts
Lily Hancock, child of John and Erika Hancock, plans to attend Kirkwood Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Earned 2nd place at Iowa State Thespian Festival, wrote and directed an original play, and led and facilitated West High School Walk-out for school safety.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One particular thing that helped me through high school and that I will continue to use through college would know how to spend my time wisely. I spent the past four years involved in show choir, choir, theatre, color guard, and a few other activities. Every performance seemed to come quicker than the next, and I soon realized how fast time really does fly when you’re having fun. I tried my best to never complain, to enjoy those 6 A.M. bus rides to show choir competitions, to cherish the experience instead of focusing on what we placed. I learned to accept others, to love others, and to surround myself with the people who do the same. All in all, my high school experience has taught me to live my life and enjoy it. Memories are some of the best things we can make.
Robert Greve, child of Deborah and Michael Greve, plans to major in Theatre and Marketing at Kirkwood Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Nominated for the National Youth Leadership Council of the Quad Cities Area, Gala King 2019 and attended 2018 Boys State.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my time in high school I have been given great advice from many of my teachers and peers. One that has stuck with me the most is from the beginning of this year from one of our new choir teachers. She told me one day after class, “Robbie, one day you’ll be able to do anything if you truly want to. Just always remember that there will always be someone better than you, and someone below you. Prove why you are better than both, and you will soar.” This advice has made me strive for greatness and continue to give my all even when my ideas may not work at first.
Humanities
Mia Nelson, child of Bryan and Tori Nelson, plans to major in Athletic Training at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: 5 on AP Government exam, Honor Roll all four years and captain of the dance team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have so many outstanding experiences from my time at West High. During my senior year, I took Advanced Writing as well as AP English. These two classes taught me many new skills in grammar, writing, and research that I will take with me into college. Ms. Sheehey is an amazing teacher and I learned something new form her every day. I learned how to study, writ effective essays and manage my time. I am very grateful for Ms. Sheehey and the things I learned in both of her classes.
Zak Keel, child of Traci & Jerry Keel, plans to major in Civil Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Project Administrator of DWHS Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam, Youth Mental Health Ambassador of West Youth Voice and Lead Activist of Walkout Against Gun Violence.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my four years at Davenport West, I have reached a higher state of societal awareness and gained valuable insight that I will extend into use long after my graduation. The most imperative notion I have acquired is that although my ambitions may be limitless, they hold less weight if they were to only encompass myself. The big picture includes all of us. We may not be able to fix the entire world immediately, but we can stretch out to progressively improve parts of the world that is within our reach. Together, as family, friends, peers, and strangers, we can collectively shape society towards an enduring good. Wherever I may go post-graduation, I will relentlessly be working towards crafting a world that allows my own, as well as subsequent generations to feel empowered and able to solve the world’s most complex intricacies.
Leadership
Addison Flynn, child of Jon and Anne Flynn, plans to major in Elementary Education at University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Vice President of Student Senate, All-American Cheer Team and junior and senior Class Secretary.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my career at West High School I was given many opportunities to step out of my comfort zone and try new things. I was able to be involved in numerous sports, clubs, and organizations where I learned about teamwork, perseverance, and work ethic. In each of these experiences I worked collaboratively with students, staff, and coaches to reach common goals. These experiences have also allowed me to build relationships with many people throughout the student body and to be involved in my school in many different ways. As I move onto the next stage of my schooling, I hope to continue to be involved and try new things, carrying with me the lessons I have learned at West High School.
Alexa Christiansen, child of Marvin and Lindsey Christiansen, Eugenia Christiansen and Doug Hoff, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: First Robotics Competition 6317, First Tech Challenge 10547 and 5466, and West Youth Voice Council.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When I think of what I have learned that I will take with me to college, one thing comes to mind before all others: Endurance. Endurance is a common factor I have found in good leaders and wonderful team players. To put it bluntly, it can make the difference between a visionary and someone who actually solves problems. Endurance isn’t just having physical strength. Endurance is work ethic. It is having the emotional robustness to have patience. It is the ability to be perseveringly good despite what seems to be unrelenting stress and negativity. Having endurance is what will set you apart from many others despite all having good intentions. Endurance is needed to be steadfast in the face of discomfort, and endurance is needed to have the grit to admit mistakes and move forward. My endurance means that, if I cannot outthink a problem, I can outwork it.
Math/The Sciences
Brandon Clark, child of Stephanie Hansen and Brian Clark, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Member of the 2016-17 FTC Inspire World Champion team, the Combustible Lemons, member of the 2017 FRC Rookie All-Star team, Disruptive Innovation, and member of the 2019 FRC Chairman’s Award team at 7 Rivers Regional in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I have learned is to take pride in my hard work. During my 2019 FRC season, we faced a lot of challenges. We lost two weeks of our six week build period to the weather. At both of our competitions, we spent a combined 12 hours rebuilding our robot from the ground up. A lot broke, but we did our best to fix and overcome it. In the end, we may not have competed as strongly as I would have liked, but with all of the work we put into it I was very proud of the result. This pride in my work is something that I will take with me wherever I may end up.
Brandon Seamer, child of Kristy and Brian Seamer, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Inspire Award at First Tech Challenge world’s sophomore year, Rookie all-star at First Robotics Competition world sophomore year and Advancing to First Robotics Competition world championships a second time in my high school career.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have learned through high school to always remember that life is a celebration. If you can celebrate the small things in life, you will be able to handle any situation, no matter the risk or difficulty. Through celebrations, you develop connections and the soft skills necessary to continue on through life. This will help me throughout college and my future careers.
Vocational Education
John Funte Jr., child of Cynthia Racowski and John Funte, Sr., plans to major in Auto Mechanics at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Completed Vocational Welding, which will earn me 15.5 college credits, welded the 10’x10’ present for Vanderveer Park and received the Betty Nelson Scholarship.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A few things that I have learned that I will take with me after high school is welding, problem-solving, and hands-on work like measuring and framing up the materials. These are the few important things I've learned, and believe I will need in life to succeed down the path I set. Also by me using these few things I have learned throughout the four years I have been going to high school, it will help be able to help other people easier, and be able to do some things like build a shed, to put tools and equipment in a lot easier to make. These are just some of the things I have learned.
Haley Dawson, child of Michelle and Chris Dawson, plans to attend St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Varsity Letter for cheerleading, letter for choir and 4.0 GPA for concurrent courses (classes that award both college and high school credit).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? There have been many things I have learned in high school that I have, and will continue to use the rest of my life but, the most important learning experience have been time management. Being involved in sports, participating in other extracurricular activities, school, and work keeps me very busy, but school always has come first. Starting high school I learned very fast there was only so much time after school to finish school work with practices every night. The time management skills that I have acquired in high school will carry over through college and later into my chosen career.
Young Journalist
Emma Bernick, child of Scott and Jeanne Bernick, plans to major in Public Health, Global Health Studies, and Spanish at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Patient Rounding Technician Volunteer in Genesis East ICU, Part-time Client Care Advisor at Animal Family Veterinary Care Center and President of West’s HOSA Pre-Health Professionals Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Going into high school, I thought the most memorable experiences would be my favorite classes, the best teachers and the friends that I made. I was sure I would remember every school dance, every pep aud and every other classic high school event. But as I enter my last two months of senior year and reflect on the most prominent memories of high school, I realize that what I learned the most was how to grow as a person. 13 year old me and 17 year old me are very different people, but I have learned to appreciate the various qualities of personality that have come and go. I now understand the importance of being comfortable with change and how to develop my personality into who I want to be.
Leah Anderson, child of Wendy and Doug Anderson, plans to major in Pre-Med at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Co-editor of the Yearbook and Dance Team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? While being enrolled at West High, I have had the opportunity to involve myself in many activities including a variety of sports, clubs, and classes. My freshman year was the time to recognize my interests and to try new activities. After completing the preliminary course to join yearbook lab, I had earned the position of Co-editor in chief of the Shaheen Yearbook staff three years later. Throughout my years on staff, I have learned many life lessons I can carry with me long after high school. I have learned to be self-sufficient, but also how to work in a team to achieve a common goal. Hard work, dedication, and organization are admirable in yearbook; these aspects will accompany me throughout my life.
